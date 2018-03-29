Sunshine Returns Tomorrow And Much Cooler





Weather Update – 11:01 p.m. – Thursday

Most of the showers ahead of an approaching cold front have moved through our area. A cold front is following behind that and has already begun dropping temperatures west of it. Lows won’t be as mild as we have been seeing these last couple of nights. Lows will drop into the low 40s tonight with decreasing clouds overnight. Winds will be light shifting to the NW after the front passes through.

Tomorrow:

The sunshine is back! As the clouds decrease overnight, areas west to east early Friday morning will still be clearing out. Much cooler for highs tomorrow as we peak around the 60 degree mark.

Will be staying dry all day through Saturday but also warming to near 70 degrees to start off our weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

