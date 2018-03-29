Tommy Gibson





Tommy Gibson aka Famous Gibson of Paris passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at his residence. His body is to be cremated and his celebration of life will be announced soon.

James Thomas “Tommy” Gibson was born April 15, 1951 to the late Jim Henry Gibson and the late Opal Lee Gibson. He is survived by two daughters: Keri (Jeff) Eneix and Tina Gibson both of Paris; two sons: James Paul Henry Gibson and Michael Mattingly both of Paris; three sisters: Doris (Buddy) Forsythe of Buchanan, TN, Barbara Kirby of Clarksville, TN and Sandra Kay (Phillip) Snow of Paris, TN; seven grandchildren: Scotty Chadwick, Kayla Harris, Jessica Thompson, Jonathan Adams, Kelsi Eneix, Kandis Eneix, and Kelly Eneix; and one great grandchild, Connor James Blanton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McEvoy Funeral Home, c/o: Tommy Gibson Account, P.O. Box 158, Paris, TN 38242