Two in custody after drug bust in Trenton

TRENTON, Tenn.–Investigators have taken two people into custody after they said they found drugs and loaded guns.

The 28th Drug Task Force and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office seized marijuana and steroids near Trenton, Thursday.

Investigators said the also found scales and three loaded handguns.

The two people, who have not been identified face charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony and other charges.