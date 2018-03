I-40 wreck shuts down westbound lanes in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash Friday morning shut down part of Interstate 40 in Haywood County.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. at mile marker 52, according to the TDOT SmartWay map.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said both westbound lanes are shut down.

Drivers can also expect delays in the eastbound lanes.

No word on any injuries.