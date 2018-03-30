Bolivar man sentenced to 22 years in federal prison on meth charges





HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Bolivar man has been sentenced to over 22 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Deon Brown Sr., 49, aka “Pleezy,” was sentenced Thursday to 275 months in U.S. District Court in Jackson, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

Brown participated in a conspiracy that from Aug. 29, 2014, through March 19, 2016, distributed “ice” methamphetamine in the Western District of Tennessee and elsewhere, according to the release.

The release says Brown was responsible for distributing 10.89 kilos of methamphetamine and that agents conducted undercover purchases of the drug from him.

Brown also took flights to Las Vegas to purchase the drug for himself and others, according to the release.

Brown and the co-conspirators were purchasing the drug in Las Vegas for $200 to $300 per ounce and were reselling it in Tennessee and Mississippi for $1,200 to $1,600 an ounce, the release states.