Chilly Today With Gradually Decreasing Clouds





Weather Update:

A cooler day on the way for West Tennessee. We’ll be dealing with pesky low clouds about 2/3 of the day this will keep temps through Midday in the lower 50s. A northwest breeze will keep feel like temperatures in the upper 40s. You’ll definitely need the jacket most of the day. Sunshine will slowly return by the back end of the afternoon as High pressure starts to settle into the region. Tonight will be very cold with lows falling into the upper 30s thanks to mostly clear skies and radiational cooling with high pressure overhead. We’ll mount a nice recovery in the afternoon Saturday with plenty of sunshine and warmer temps, Clouds increase late Saturday ahead of the next cold front which unfortunately will bring rain chances to all of West Tennessee for Easter Sunday.



