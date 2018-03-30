Church members carry crosses through Savannah on Good Friday





SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Churches across West Tennessee recognize Good Friday. One local group reenacted the time leading up to Jesus’ death.

A group dressed in historical attire carried crosses Friday down Wayne Road in Savannah.

“Remembering what Yeshua did on this time when he gave his life for all mankind,” Grace Sanctuary Pastor Herman Williams said.

Members of Grace Sanctuary and Temple Baptist Church reenacted the crucifixion. “We want people to recognize that this is Jesus for everybody, not for just one person, every man, not for one church or denomination,” Williams said.

Just as it is portrayed in the Bible, men dressed as Roman guards beat Jesus, played by Scott Herndon.

“This is when they took Christ and they flogged him 39 times, and then he walked over a mile up to Golgotha’s Hill where they crucified our Savior,” Herndon said.

They walked about a mile from Walmart to a parking lot next to Sonic. “Our belief in Christ is very strong in him and we want to do everything that we possibly can to honor him,” Herndon said.

They pray, worship and remember Jesus’ death. “Jesus the Christ is our righteousness,” Williams said.

This is the second year for the Passion Walk.