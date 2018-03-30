Dry, Warm And Sunny For Saturday





Weather Update – 7:40 p.m. – Friday

We managed to clear out of the remaining lingering clouds form earlier today, making for a clear night ahead. High pressure will settle in our area tonight bringing dry and cooler conditions.

Tonight:

Calm winds tonight, slowly shifting from the NW to SSE overnight. Compared to the last few nights in the 60s we will be about 20 degrees cooler tonight with lows ranging anywhere from the upper 30s to low 40s.

Much warmer day tomorrow! High pressure slowly moves eastward and manages to keep us mostly sunny for most of the day. Highs will reach near 70 for many, but as it moves through it will allow a cold front to sink further into the Mid-South later that afternoon. A few scattered showers are possible ahead of that in the evening until it stalls around the Mississippi Sunday morning.

