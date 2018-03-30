Easter events in full swing this holiday weekend





MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — With Easter just a few days away, egg hunts and other holiday activities are in full swing across West Tennessee.

From egg hunts to bunny runs, it’s not hard to find a festive way to celebrate the season.

“The Easter Bunny is here just hopping around, and we have lots of photo opportunities,” Roseann Donnell with Donnell Century Farms said.

As kids and parents scout out the best places to hunt for eggs, Donnell is hoping to put a spin on the traditional activity.

“It’s a new type of egg scavenger hunt,” she said.

Donnell says the farm is hosting the scavenger egg hunt all day Saturday.

She says her family opens the farm to the community twice a year.

“I love to see children’s eyes light up and say ‘I’m having so much fun I don’t want to leave,'” Donnell said.

To raise some money for a good cause, hop on over to the Dream Center’s Bunny Hop 5K at Union University.

Dream Center Executive Director Gail Gustafson says the 5K will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.

While it’s a way to raise money and bring the community together, she says it’s important to remember the real reason for the season.

“We are most excited because Jesus has risen,” Gustafson said.

For information on local egg hunts, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.