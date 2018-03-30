Good Friday services continue Friday night





JACKSON, Tenn.–Good Friday services continued Friday evening with many ministers all gathering under one roof at a local church.

At 7 Friday night, for the program “Seven Last Words,” many ministers gathered at New Greater Bethel CME in Jackson for Good Friday services.

Guest ministers include Curtis Mormon of Mount Zion Baptist Church. Reverand Alberta Herron of Unity Temple, Rev. Mark Mackey, Rev. Sharon Karamoko of Wesley Chapel, Rev. Drew Dodd, Ashley Ellis of Mother Liberty CME Church, Claudell Brown Junior and Rev. Sabrina Transou.