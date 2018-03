Guests enjoy boots, bands and bingo





JACKSON, Tenn.–Community members grabbed their boots and enjoyed some bands and bingo!

It was all for the “Keep Calm and Get Your Boots, Bands and Bingo” on event at the Barn at Snider Farms in Denmark from 7-10p.m. Guests enjoyed dinner, great music, a silent auction and prizes.

The Kimberlie Helton Band performed for the crowd.