Humboldt police seek man they say used bad checks to buy guns





HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Police are searching for a man they say used bad checks to buy shotguns from a local gun store.

Hunter Greene used checks from a closed bank account March 9 and March 10 to buy two 12-gauge Benelli shotguns from WHMC Guns in Humboldt, according to the Humboldt Police Department’s Facebook page.

The department has signed two warrants for Greene for theft over $1,000.

The guns have been entered as stolen into the National Crime Information Center database.

If you have purchased a gun from Greene or know his whereabouts, call Humboldt police at 731-784-1322 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).