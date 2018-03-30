Jackson Area Ministerial Association wraps up Holy Week with community worship





JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Area Ministerial Association wrapped up Holy Week Friday with a community worship service at Skyline Church of Christ.

Skyline pastor Eric Petty says the services are an opportunity for area churches to see that the different denominations are similar in the way they worship.

“We get to experience the death through this week, commemorate that, but we also get to look forward. So it kind of puts an end to that lostness, that darkness and it helps us to look forward to that joy,” Petty said.

Petty said this week is a unique chance to bring all the Jackson-area churches together in unity ahead of the Easter holiday.

All offerings given during services this week will go to Area Relief Ministries, RIFA and Birth Choice.