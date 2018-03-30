Milan church holds 10th annual cross walk





MILAN, Tenn. — Friday, members of a church in Milan held a cross walk to remind people what Easter is all about.

The walk started at the Walgreens and went all the way back to the church.

It was their 10th annual cross walk. The walk shows Jesus carrying the cross while being tortured along the way.

Church member Sara White talked about why they do the event every year.

“Basically for a reminder, because I think a lot of people have misconstrued ideas as for what Jesus did, of what he went through and why he went through it,” White said.

White also said they wanted to remind people that the season is not about the Easter Bunny, but about Jesus Christ.