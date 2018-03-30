TV’s ‘Bachelor’ couple passes through Jackson, TN





JACKSON, Tenn. — One of TV’s hottest couples seems to have passed through the Hub City this week during their drive across the country.

Former “Bachelor” star Arie Luyendyk Jr. posted a selfie Thursday on his Instagram account with his fiancee, Lauren Burnham, and their dog, tagged here in Jackson.

The selfie was tagged at Love’s Travel Stop, located at exit 87 on Interstate 40.

A people.com article even mentions the couple’s stop in Jackson, saying the two are driving across the country as Burnham moves from Virginia to Arizona to be with Luyendyk.

The photo is captioned only “Gezellig” and a heart emoji. The word, according to the people.com article, means “cozy” in Dutch, Luyendyk’s native language.