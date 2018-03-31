Bemis community celebrates the coming of Easter





JACKSON, Tenn — The Bemis community celebrates the coming of Easter.

People of all ages came to Bemis United Methodist church to enjoy the fresh air, fellowship, and participate in holiday festivities. Pastor Karamoko says the church has been hosting the free community event for several years now, to remind folks the most important reason for the season.

“It is important because our mission to make disciples and for them to understand how much Jesus loves them and God’s love for them and the world,” Pastor Sharon Karamoko said.

The pastor says the event included sack races, a barbecue, and then the fan favorite an Easter egg hunt. The egg, she says, reminds many of new life.