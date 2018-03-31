A Madison County man dies after being stabbed in his home





MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Past a gated driveway, a team of law enforcement filled a residence, investigating a brutal murder.

“This morning about 5:56, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a call concerning a stabbing of a black male about 52 years old,” said Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Tom Mapes.

Officials say EMS was called to the residence and then rushed the man to Jackson Madison County Hospital.

Later Saturday evening, sheriff’s deputies confirmed that Robert King had died from his injuries.

When WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry arrived on scene, investigators told her the property off Highway 138 was off limits, as they were still there investigating the incident.

“TBI and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are working very diligently on this case right now. We have several leads and we’re pursuing that as we speak,” Mapes said.

No word from officials as to a suspect or a motive, but they do say that they need your help, looking for any information that could lead to an arrest in this crime.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News got a call from an Eyewitness News Tipster earlier this Satueday evening, who says she believes the incident to have been a home invasion. That information has not been confirmed by authorities.

If you have any information on this incident, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office urges you to call them, Crime Stoppers, or the TBI immediately.