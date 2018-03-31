CFL team tryouts at USJ





JACKSON, Tenn. — Tryouts for the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders, were held at University School of Jackson Saturday from 10am – 2pm.

The tryouts were open to anyone who has already fulfilled their collegiate athletic careers. USJ’s Strength and Conditioning coach Nick Stamper said this is a “great way to showcase local talent and if selected, an opportunity to play professionally.”

The man to impress, Chis Jones General Manager and Head Coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.