Easter ‘Eggstravaganza’ hops its way into Downtown Jackson





JACKSON, Tenn — Hundreds got in the Easter spirit in downtown Jackson for a festive egg hunt. Kids of all ages filled their Easter baskets with colorful eggs at the Jackson Amp. Children and parents also enjoyed relay races, egg tosses, and live music. One nine-year-old hunter explains her favorite part about searching for eggs.

“The best part is going home and having a sweet tooth,” Egg Hunter, Izzie Jerrolds said.

Organizers say they host the egg hunt every year as a way to bring the community together.