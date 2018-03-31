Men of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity host Easter egg hunt





JACKSON, Tenn — A local fraternity chapter hosted an egg hunt for children in the community.

Alpha Phi Alpha members hid dozens of eggs in Forest Hills Park on LaBelle street. Members say LaBelle street is commemorated after one of their fraternity brothers, John Werthing, for his service to the community. Kids and parents of all ages came out to the park to participate. One member tells us this is a way to connect with the youth in our community..

we think it is a wonderful opportunity for our young people first to celebrate easter but more importantly that they will have a good role model and have something to do thats very positive that’s very uplifting and just great fun for our students,” alpha phi alpha member, jerry woods said.

the annual egg hunt was free and open to anyone in the community.