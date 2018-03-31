Rain Returns By Easter, Lingers Into Monday





Weather Update – 10:49 p.m. – Saturday

Expect tonight to stay mild compared to last night. We will drop down to about 50 degrees and see our chances for rain increase along with cloud cover. Most of the rain for tonight will be scattered, with areas further north closer to the Kentucky border seeing a few light showers. The brunt of the rain is expected early Sunday morning. Winds will stay light from the south switching to the NNW overnight.

Tomorrow:

Easter won’t be as nice as Saturday. Highs are expected to be cooler by about 10 degrees, staying just below 60. Winds will shift from the NNE at around 5-10 mph. Expect on and off showers through the day and into Monday. As the frontal system slowly treks through it will stall around northern Mississippi Sunday evening. This will allow for the showers to linger around longer. Another round of moderate showers can be expected early Monday morning before staying mostly dry and mostly cloudy the rest of the day.

That same system moves back north as a warm front by Tuesday bringing warm, moist conditions, with highs near 80 and a chance for additional rain and likely thunderstorms. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

