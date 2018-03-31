A Warm And Dry Saturday, Rain On Sunday





Weather Update – 9:00 a.m. – Saturday

High pressure settles in our area tonight bringing dry and cooler conditions. A nice day ahead with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60’s to around 70 for the high today. Winds will increase from the southwest to around 15 mph at times. Clouds will increase in the evening and rain is likely by Sunday morning.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

