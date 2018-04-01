Denmark community celebrates Easter holiday





DENMARK, Tenn — The Denmark community came together Sunday at Savannah Williamson community park to celebrate Easter.

There was music, barbecue, fellowship and of course, a yard filled with Easter eggs. Children pranced around with their baskets in search of the rainbow colored containers filled with goodies. Some of the kids explained why the Easter holiday is special to them.

“I love Easter egg hunting because you can get eggs and stuff, and candy out of the eggs,” Egg Hunter, Autumn McKinnie said.

Representatives say the event is just one of many they’re hoping to hold in the area, to bring members of the community closer together.