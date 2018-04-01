Isolated Showers Continue For Monday





Weather Update – 10:45 p.m. – Sunday

Because of the stalled front, temperatures varied, with warmer condition south and east and much cooler temperatures to our north. Expect the same for tonight along with isolated showers. Counties south of I-40 will stay around the mid 50s to mid 40s. Further north closer to the Kentucky border will cool down to the upper 30s.

Tomorrow:

As the frontal system slowly treks south through tonight it will stall around northern Mississippi. This will allow for the the chance of showers to dip down slightly further. They have remained mainly to the north due to that stalled front. Another round of moderate showers can be expected early Monday morning before staying mostly dry and mostly cloudy the rest of the day. That same stalled front moves northward as a warm front later that evening, which helps clear out some of those showers.

Behind it expect warm moist air to move in, with highs near 80 Tuesday and a chance for additional rain and strong to severe thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

