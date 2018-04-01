Local church hosts ‘Communion for the Community’





JACKSON, Tenn — A local church offered communion for their members and anyone walking by.

Aldersgate United Methodist church hosted their annual ‘Communion for the Community’. Church leaders set up a communion table and cross outside the church doors and offered bread for the body of Christ and grape juice for the blood of Christ.

Retired Clergy, Harold Phillips, said you don’t have to be a member to participate in this communion.

“As a way not only to provide sacrament on Easter Sunday, but for the community at large so they can celebrate the resurrection of our Christ,” Church Member, Harold Phillips said.

Phillips said the outdoor communion is a tradition for the church, and they plan to have it again next Easter Sunday.