Local church hosts Easter Sunday service with song and praise





JACKSON, Tenn. — Today is Easter Sunday, and that means Christians all over the country are celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Every weekend, Northside High School’s gymnasium turns into a place of worship.

This Easter Sunday, was no different.

“We don’t believe we have to have a building to have church,” SoulQuest Church Operations Pastor Austin Coleman said. “We just meet together and we have a lot of fun.”

Coleman says with no permanent location, Northside has hosted the congregation ever since they grew out of their previous meeting space at the Star Center.

“Everything you see now is set up and tore down Sunday mornings with a huge army of volunteers,” he said.

Coleman says new faces of all different backgrounds filled the bleachers, but they were all here for the same reason.

“I’m excited for the people coming here the first time, they get to hear about the good news of Jesus dying and raising again and then seeing lives change,” he said.

Worship leader Madison Rodamaker says each Sunday, a crew comes in hours before the service to set the portable stage up.

“People don’t just donate money they donate their time here also,: Rodamaker said. “Without our volunteers none of this would happen.”

Rodamaker says with the help of those donations, they are working to eventually build their own building.

“We do have land so that’s a great step,” she said. “But we just have to wait on God to provide.”

But in the meantime, members like Coleman say they will continue their worship where everyone is welcome.

“We just believe that Jesus loved everybody, and so we want to love everybody,” Coleman said.

After today’s service, kids and parents headed outside to enjoy a bouncy house, petting zoo and other Easter activities.