Man arrested after firing shots towards group of people





MARTIN, Tenn — Martin police arrested a man after firing shots towards a group of people, near an apartment complex.

Witnesses identified Dexter Sowell as the shooter. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening near Old Fulton Road. Police say Sowell drove off in a white sedan, after firing the shots, near Park Place apartments.

Although no one was injured, Sowell came back and initiated a fight with the victims. According to the police report when Sowell came back he punched someone while leaving the scene.

The suspect was later found and arrested, along with the gun and vehicle used in the shooting.

He’s now facing multiple charges, including 4 counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment (involving a firearm), unlawful possession of a weapon, one count of simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

Sowell will appear for an initial arraignment on Tuesday, April 3rd in Weakley County General Sessions Court.