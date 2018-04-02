2 men accused of bringing drugs into jail





JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrest two people accused of bringing drugs into the Madison County Jail.

Willie Brown and Courtney Harvey appeared Monday morning in Jackson City Court.

Both men are charged with drug counts and bringing contraband into a penal facility.

Police say a bag of cocaine fell out while Brown was being strip searched Wednesday.

Officers say they found cocaine in Harvey’s wallet after he was taken to jail Wednesday.

Harvey is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Brown is free on a $5,000 bond.

Both are scheduled to return to court on April 12.