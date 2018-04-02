Architecture students present master plan for Aspell Recovery Center

JACKSON, Tenn.–College students present a master plan for a local recovery center.

The University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus architecture graduate program addressed the future master plan for the Aspell Recovery Center campus.

The plan addresses the future wants of the Aspell Center including more green space, better walking areas as well as better parking.

The students said they want to make the Aspell campus look better. Aspell did receive a grant to improve dorms for their women’s facility.

“We help clients to figure out what would like to do in terms of there future development and that’s what they asked us to sort of help them vision what their future development could possibly be,” said Michael Chisamore, U of M-Lambuth architecture professor.

The students have been working on this master plan since February. They said the next step for Aspell is to have a final master plan to present to an actual architecture firm.