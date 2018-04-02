Bells assistant police chief charged with domestic assault





BELLS, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint Thursday night about an alleged domestic assault reported in Bells. Officers arrived on Rogers Lane and discovered the home was the residence of Bells Assistant Police Chief Kevin Ligon.

“From this point, our deputies arrived and Chief [Roger] Jenkins with the Bells Police Department requested that our C.I.D. division investigate the incident,” Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce said.

Deputies found enough evidence to warrant the arrest of Ligon. Later that night, Ligon turned himself in to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office without incident and posted bond 12 hours later.

“Just a no-contact order, not an order of protection or anything. It’s just a standard judge’s order on any domestic assault case,” Sheriff Klyce said.

Authorities say Ligon has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years with no prior charges or previous disciplinary action against him.

Ligon will finish remaining reports with the police department, but he is placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.