Man accused of providing alcohol to children at restaurant





JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrest a man accused of giving two kids alcohol.

William White appeared Monday in Jackson City Court on child neglect-endangerment counts.

Police say White ordered a margarita Thursday night at Logan’s Roadhouse.

Investigators say an employee told them White shared the drink with a 5-year-old and 7-year-old at the table.

Officers say he refused to give any information when they tried to interview him.

White is currently free on a $3,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court April 26.