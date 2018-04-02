Man accused of providing alcohol to children at restaurant
JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrest a man accused of giving two kids alcohol.
William White appeared Monday in Jackson City Court on child neglect-endangerment counts.
Police say White ordered a margarita Thursday night at Logan’s Roadhouse.
Investigators say an employee told them White shared the drink with a 5-year-old and 7-year-old at the table.
Officers say he refused to give any information when they tried to interview him.
White is currently free on a $3,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court April 26.