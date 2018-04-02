Mugshots : Madison County : 3/29/18 – 4/02/18

1/48 Robert Williams Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/48 Bernard Boles Violation of probation

3/48 William White Child abuse or neglect-aggravated

4/48 Airrion Allbright Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



5/48 Arthur Hunt Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/48 Barrion Neely Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange

7/48 Benjamin Newman DUI

8/48 Bobby Perkins Reckless endangerment, aggravated domestic assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



9/48 Brent Klinzing Open container law, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/48 Carolyn Bonds Schedule II, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/48 Christopher Lyons Public intoxication

12/48 Courtney Wood DUI, open container law



13/48 Danny Davis Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/48 Darrius Scott Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

15/48 David Hickman Public intoxication

16/48 Deforrest Watkins Violation of probation, theft under $999



17/48 Devonte Beasley Simple domestic assault

18/48 Dione Walker Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

19/48 Earnest Cleaves DUI

20/48 Ginyier Hoyle Failure to appear



21/48 Isaac Gross Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment

22/48 Jacoby Fuller Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

23/48 Jarmon Hogsett Schedule II & VI drug violations, convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony, failure to comply

24/48 Jarvis Dunbar DUI, violation of implied consent law



25/48 Javonte Deberry Driving on revoked/suspended license

26/48 Jennifer Crouch Failure to appear

27/48 Jeremiah Porter Shoplifting-theft of property

28/48 Johnathan Williams Carjacking, vandalism, aggravated assault, simple domestic assault



29/48 Joshua James Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

30/48 Julie Birl Driving on revoked/suspended license

31/48 Justin Long Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license

32/48 Justin McKnight Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



33/48 Lashunda Shepherd Child abuse or neglect-nonviolent

34/48 Marco Rankin Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license

35/48 Marricus Person Failure to comply

36/48 Melvin Shelton Aggravated domestic assault



37/48 Olando Waller Harassment domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

38/48 Pertia Hendrix Failure to appear

39/48 Phillip Ewing Shoplifting- theft of property

40/48 Roche Perry Violation of community corrections



41/48 Sandra Hickman Violation of probation

42/48 Shelby Fisher Failure to appear

43/48 Sirkayla Willis Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

44/48 Stephanie Bledsoe Criminal impersonation



45/48 Terrica Cartwright Failure to appear

46/48 Thomas Sanders Violation of probation

47/48 Timothy Mayfield Violation of probation

48/48 Ventravius Jones Violation of community corrections

































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/29/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/02/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.