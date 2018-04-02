NAACP draws up petition against proposed plans to use millions for jail expansion project

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP has drawn up a petition against proposed plans to use millions of dollars in funding to expand the Madison County jail.

Madison county commissioners have discussed borrowing $40 million dollars, with $30 million going to the jail expansion and $10 million going towards Jackson-Madison County Schools.

The NAACP is asking for people to sign the petition against using millions for the jail expansion project.

While commissioners have not approved the jail expansion plan, one commissioner explains what his constituents expect from him and the commission.

“My constituents.. the constituents across the county require and expect transparency on the part of its legislative body in all of their dealings,” said county commissioner Claudell Brown.

Constituents have only 7 days left to sign the petition.

Leaders with the NAACP say they will take the petition to an attorney to go over it, before they can move forward.