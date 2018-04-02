Threat for Severe Weather Tuesday Night





Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Monday

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Wind Advisory for all of West Tennessee, which is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Light, unsecured, outdoor items will be vulnerable to the wind. In addition travelers on east to west roadways will find driving difficult at times, especially high profile vehicles. Winds could gust between 30 and 40 mph.

Get ready for rapid changes in the weather across West Tennessee this week! We have a potential for near 80°F weather and near freezing temperatures in just a span of a few days. The first concern is the potential strong winds on Tuesday ahead of an oncoming cold front, followed quickly by a threat severe weather in West Tennessee Tuesday evening.

TONIGHT

After a few stray showers today we’ll maintain a slight chance for rain overnight with cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures may end up warming up overnight to the lower and middle 60s by sunrise on Tuesday morning. That’ll be thanks to gusty winds developing tomorrow before sustained winds move to between 15 and 25 mph during the day tomorrow.

Expect a windy and partly cloudy day on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon. Sunny skies will likely lead to a decent amount of energy in the atmosphere leading to strong thunderstorms Tuesday night. At this point, we’re watching for the potential for all threats from severe thunderstorms (damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes) but the threat for damaging winds is the most concerning.

The storms are likeliest to move through West Tennessee between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, but watch WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast and as always keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

