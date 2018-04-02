Woman accused of leaving children unattended at east Jackson apartment





JACKSON, Tenn. — A local mom accused of leaving her kids unattended now faces criminal charges.

Lashunda Shepherd appeared Monday in Jackson City Court on child abuse and neglect or endangerment counts.

Police say they found three children unattended Sunday morning outside an apartment on North Royal Street. Court documents say officers found six children who were left in the apartment unattended.

Officers say Shepherd told them she went to pick up two people from a nearby bar and left the kids with a 14-year-old, who wasn’t there.

Shepherd is currently being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $7,500 bond.