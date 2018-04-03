Body found in vehicle identified as missing man





JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed a body found Monday inside a vehicle off East Chester Street is a man who was reported missing last week.

Martisse Randle was reported missing to Jackson police on March 29.

Police say Jackson Energy Authority crews were working on John Williams Road, off East Chester, when they found an SUV flipped over in a creek. Police said the vehicle and body found inside matched Randle’s description.

Randle’s body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville to confirm a cause of death.