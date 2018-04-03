City Council approves charter changes, building purchase





JACKSON, Tenn. — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, Jackson City Council members agree to purchase a piece of property on Airways Boulevard for $220,000.

Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist says the Parks Maintenance Operations Department will move into the space.

“The building they’re in is deplorable now. It’s unsafe for employees to be working in it,” Gist said.

Council members also approve changes to the City Charter.

Candidates must be at least 30 years old to run for city mayor and 18 years old to run for City Council.

Councilman Harvey Buchanan voted for it.

“If you’re 18 years of age and you have to join the service, you can join the service, then you should be able to run for public office,” Buchanan said.

In a 6-to-2 vote, council members also decided candidates must live in their district for one year to run for mayor and City Council.

“I think that’s a good idea, so they can get to know the district, get to know the citizens in the district, the needs and interests of the district,” Buchanan said.

Council members also approved the Recreation and Parks Master Plan, which includes a senior center.