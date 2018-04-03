Cornelia “Connie” Owens Maxwell





Cornelia “Connie” Owens Maxwell, age 90, passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018 at Spring Creek Health Care of Murray, Kentucky. Her funeral service will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Philip Maxwell and Bro. Randy Stephens officiating. Named as pallbearers are Frank Maupin, Bobby Milam, Avery Myers, Donnie Linville, Glen Wimberley, and Larry Wimberley; honorary pallbearers are Bob Crockett, Tommy Scarbrough, Jim Scarbrough, Ben Williamson, and Austin Perry. Visitation is scheduled at McEvoy from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday and after 9:00 A.M. Wednesday until time of service.

Cornelia “Connie” Maxwell was born on December 12, 1927 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late Carl D. Owens and the late Sara Elizabeth Hopkins Owens. She married Elwood R. Maxwell on June 4, 1949 and he preceded her in death on June 22, 2016. Connie is survived by her sons: Paul (Stephanie) Maxwell of South Fulton, Tennessee and Philip (Tamatha) Maxwell of Murray, Kentucky; her grandchildren: Jeremy Maxwell, Leah McCool, Morgan Maxwell, Macy Maxwell, Thomas Brandenburg, Mary Grace Starks, Anthony Brandenburg, and Ray Maxwell; several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she is also preceded in death by her brother: Joel (Carole) Owens.

Mrs. Maxwell was a member of Sulphur Well Church of Christ. She worked and retired from TVA and was a longtime member of Henry County Historical Society. Connie loved working along side of her husband on the family farm.

Memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959