Edith Sparks Shankle Holland





Edith Sparks Shankle Holland of Paris, passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018 at Henry County Medical Center. Her graveside service will be Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 1:00PM at Walker Cemetery with Cory Glover of First Christian Church officiating. No visitation is scheduled.

Edith Sparks Shankle Holland was born August 28, 1923 in Paris, Tennessee to the late George Washington Sparks and the late Rachel Augusta Roach Sparks. She is survived by two sons: Tommy (Lynda) Shankle of Paris and Jerry (Brenda) Shankle of Cottage Grove; eleven grandchildren: Julie Shankle, Jerri Greer, Amy Bolyard-Shankle, Robyn Vandyke, Jeryn Warren, Jim Shankle, Scott Shankle, Stephen Shankle, David Shankle, John Shankle, and Richard Inman Shankle; three great grandchildren: Cody Greer, Faith Greer and Ben; a daughter-in-law, Belew Shankle of Cottage Grove; a nephew, William Sparks Jr., and a great nephew, Travis Sparks.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sons: Richard Shankle, February 3, 2017 and Teddy Shankle, September 2, 1994; a brother, William Sparks Sr., November 29, 1999; and two cousins: Geraldine Pruitt and Diana Cornwell.

Mrs. Shankle was a Baptist. She worked and retired from Emerson Electric Company formerly in Paris and she was also a homemaker. She took special interest in her flowers and her flower garden.