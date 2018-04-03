Feeling Like Near-Freezing Wednesday Morning





Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms are gradually coming to an end in West Tennessee. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been canceled early and we’ll end up starting Wednesday with much clearer weather. However, the forecast has much colder weather in store for West Tennessee with a potential for frost soon.

After having a high temperature of 83° today we certainly saw the energy from that get released in the form of frequent lightning tonight across West Tennessee. We’re expecting the heaviest rain to and in the next hour or two before drier weather and clear skies come on Wednesday.

We’ll be starting out Wednesday morning with wind chills in the upper 20s to lower 30s! Clear skies will continue from Wednesday through into Thursday and finally Friday will finish the work week off with showers and some very cold conditions to the first full weekend of April. It’s still too early to tell what kind of precipitation will see on Saturday but more than likely it will mostly be rain.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com