Henry Co. opens schools as storm shelters





HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Due to the threat of severe weather, three schools in Henry County will be open Tuesday night as tornado shelters.

These schools include Henry Elementary School, Inman Middle School and Harrelson School.

If you need a place of shelter, these schools will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

SROs will be at the schools to assist.

In another West Tennessee community, Milan has opened their FEMA shelter for anyone who needs shelter.