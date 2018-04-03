Jackson-Madison Co. Library holds events to commemorate Dr. King’s tragic death

JACKSON, Tenn.–As the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. nears, the Jackson-Madison County Library will be hosting several special events to honor his legacy and to commemorate his tragic death.

Tuesday, the library showed the 2014 film “Selma,”a chronicle of Dr. King’s campaign to secure equal voting rights by marching from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in 1965. More than a dozen community members gathered for Tuesday’s commemoration.

“The library is a great place for bringing people together of all ages, races and so having a film that really speaks to Dr. King’s legacy during this week of remembrance is really important,” said Jenci Spradlin, with the Jackson-Madison County Library. “Not only just to watch the movie itself but to sit around with your neighbors and people from throughout the community to watch it.”

Wednesday, the library will be showing a live stream of the ceremony from the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis.