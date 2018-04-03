Jackson-Madison County General Hospital opens perinatal bereavement room





JACKSON, Tenn.–Families dealing with the loss of a newborn baby now have a new safe place to go at a local hospital.

Jackson-Madison County General Hospital hosted their opening for the perinatal bereavement room, Tuesday. The room is for families who have lost a child after labor or delivered a stillborn child to spend time with the baby if they choose and grieve without interruption of normal hospital activity.

A mother donated a painting of a cross to the room which was funded by the Healthcare Foundation’s “Heavens Cradle.”