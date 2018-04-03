JMCSS asks City Council for money to build new school





JACKSON, Tenn. — In a 7-to-1 vote Tuesday, Jackson City Council members agree to form a committee to explore the possibility of funding a a new Jackson-Madison County School.

Jackson City Councilman Harvey Buchanan voted for the committee.

“Education is a must and a plus. Our youngsters need all the tools. They need all the resources they can to grow into productive citizens,” Buchanan said.

The five-member committee will work with Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones to come up with a proposal to submit to the City Council.

Councilman Ernest Brooks was not there for the vote.

Randy Wallace cast the only ‘no’ vote.

“My concern is asking city residents to pay twice, because city residents are residents of the county already,” Wallace said.

The school system says Jones is asking the city to fund a new building for Madison Academic at the University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus.

“The schools are a function of the county, so I feel like the county needs to be the one to foot the bills for the school department,” Wallace said.

Jones released a statement saying, in part, “We appreciate the council’s willingness to listen to our request and give it further consideration.”

It’s not clear how much the new school would cost. Dr. Jones did not specify a dollar amount in his request.