JACKSON, Tenn. — All Jackson State Community College classes and events starting at 4 p.m. or later on Tuesday, April 3, have been canceled, according to a release from the school.

The Duo Guitiano concert has also been canceled.

Parts of West Tennessee are under a tornado watch until 8 p.m.

