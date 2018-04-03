Martin police investigate report of armed robbery near UTM campus





MARTIN, Tenn. — Police are investigating a reported kidnapping, robbery and assault near the University of Tennessee at Martin campus.

Police responded to a reported robbery just before 12:30 a.m. last Friday.

Two men told police they were pistol whipped and robbed at gunpoint by two masked suspects in the parking lot of the Station at Martin apartments.

The victims told police the suspects drove them around Martin and stole property from them before taking them back to the apartments.

If you have any information, call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355.