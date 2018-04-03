Mugshots : Madison County : 4/02/18 – 4/03/18

1/15 Billie Lanier Theft under $999

2/15 Christina Powell DUI, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/15 Christopher Davis Theft over $1000

4/15 Jeffrey Collins Violation of probation



5/15 Jeru Andrews Vandalism, failure to appear

6/15 Jo Ann Edwards Failure to appear

7/15 Karen Noble Violation of community corrections, assault

8/15 Kierra Lewis Violation of probation



9/15 Louis Martin Aggravated assault

10/15 Michael Blackmon Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/15 Nathean Buress Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, prohibited weapons, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

12/15 Sedarius Williams Violation of probation



13/15 Terry Kelly Violation of probation

14/15 Theresa Parker Failure to appear

15/15 Xavius Owens Violation of probation, violation of community corrections































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/02/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/03/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.