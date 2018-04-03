New bill passes TN House helping domestic abuse victims





JACKSON, Tenn. — A new bill passed Monday in the Tennessee House.

It will make it easier for victims of domestic abuse to get off their abuser’s phone plan.

“They have to have a way to communicate with family and friends, but they can’t use their phones because their abuser can track them through their phones,” Daryl Chansuthus, executive director of WRAP, said.

Chansuthus says one of the biggest concerns is the abusers tracking the victims.

“We’ve had too many instances where abusers have been able to track victims who kept their phone on, and they’ve either forced them to come back or have hurt them,” Chansuthus said.

The bill allows a victim to request the responsibilities and billing for their cell phone be taken off their abuser’s plan and transferred to them.

Once the phone is in the victim’s name, it makes it easier to reach out for help.

“Once she leaves the abuser, if she’s able then to use her phone, she can make contact with friends and family members,” Chansuthus said.

WRAP says this bill doesn’t just make it easier for victims to start a new life, but it makes it a little cheaper too.

“They get throw-away phones, essentially,” Chansuthus said. “But, then you have to have money, and when you’re first leaving you don’t really have money, so this will just help tremendously.”

WRAP says that once the victims have a phone, it’s a springboard to safety.