Sheriff’s office releases identity of inmate who died at Weakley Co. jail





WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man who died Monday while serving time at the jail.

Danny Joe Boane, 35, of Martin died Monday morning after having a seizure at the jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Boane was serving a four-year sentence for aggravated burglary.

Correctional officers at the jail were notified around 4:45 a.m. that an inmate was having a seizure, according to an earlier release from the department. Weakley County Emergency Medical Services responded to the jail where the inmate went into cardiac arrest.

The release says emergency medical personnel and correctional officers administered CPR to the inmate, but were unsuccessful.

The inmate’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for an autopsy.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the inmate’s death.