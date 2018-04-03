Tips to remember as potential severe weather approaches





MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Even though it was warm and sunny most of the day, severe weather is expected for parts of West Tennessee Tuesday afternoon and into the night.

“Right now everyone should be informed, and everybody in this area should at least be prepared,” EMA Director Marty Clements said.

Clements says everyone should have a plan in mind as the possibility of severe weather approaches.

“That’s the first thing I keep trying to tell people is to have a plan. You know, a transportation plan, a home plan or whatever. Secondly, they can go ahead and get your kit together,” Clements said.

Clements says it’s important to prepare a bag in advance. That bag should include anything from gloves and goggles to a hard hat to protect yourself from any falling debris.

“So go ahead and keep those things close by. You know, an umbrella is not going to stop a good hail storm, and we’ve had them as big as baseballs here recently, and that can happen tonight,” Clements said.

He also suggests staying updated on the latest weather conditions.

“First thing people need, they need to be watching, they need to make sure they can get alerts, so they know when the timing is so you make your plans,” Clements said.

Residents also say thinking ahead is important in case of severe weather.

“I keep a list of so-called shelters that you can go to in case you are out and about when it hits,” resident Charles Blalark said. “Most of the time, you don’t have time to think what you need to do, so you should always have a plan in place just in case.”